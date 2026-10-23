Kannur: BJP Kannur region president K Shreekanth has been booked for allegedly comparing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to a stray dog during a public meeting in Kannur on October 14.

Kannur Town police registered the case on a complaint filed by Kannur MLA TO Mohanan, who alleged that Shreekanth’s remarks were intended to defame Rahul Gandhi and the Congress and provoke clashes between Congress and BJP workers.

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Shreekanth has been booked under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for giving provocation with intent to cause rioting.

Shreekanth made the controversial speech during an event organised by the BJP near Kannur stadium on October 14. Responding to the case, Shreekanth said he stood by his comment and that he had only drawn a comparison and had not called Rahul Gandhi a stray dog. He said the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were routinely subjected to abuse by Congress workers and leaders. “We are not the kind of people who get scared and sit at home when a case is registered against us. Nor are we people who call for protests and then go to Vietnam to enjoy a holiday when a case is filed,” he said, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s trip to Vietnam.

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Shreekanth also said he would continue to speak against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the Congress.