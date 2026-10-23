Kalpetta: Vythiri police in Wayanad arrested a DMK youth wing leader from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district and his friend on Thursday night after allegedly seizing 8.520 grams of MDMA from the former.

The arrested persons are K E Noufal, 50, joint secretary of the DMK youth wing’s Nilgiris district committee and a native of Erumad, and K M Muhammed Nafees, 37, of Rajagopalapuram in Gudalur. Both are residents of the Nilgiris district. Police also seized a Toyota Fortuner (TN 39 BE 6206) owned by Nafees.

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According to police, a team led by Vythiri Station House Officer K K Sobin was patrolling the highway around 8 pm when it spotted the car speeding towards Kozhikode. Officers chased and stopped the vehicle on suspicion.

Although a search of the car yielded no contraband, police allegedly found the MDMA concealed in a zipped plastic cover inside a secret pocket of Noufal’s trousers.

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During questioning, the accused reportedly told police they had bought the drug in Madiwala, Bengaluru, for ₹15,000 for personal consumption. However, police suspect they may be linked to a drug distribution network catering to customers in Kozhikode.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The two were produced before the Additional Sessions Court in Kalpetta and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

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Senior Civil Police Officer A V Noufal and Civil Police Officers P P Ashique and Unais were also part of the team.