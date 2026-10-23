Kollam: Despite hundreds of crores being poured into its expansion, the National Highway turns into a waterlogged nightmare every time it rains. The crisis stems from poorly engineered drains, a drastic reduction in culverts, and the total lack of a mechanism to channel runoff from side roads into the drainage system. With stormwater regularly cascading down service roads and invading homes and commercial establishments, public outrage is mounting along the Chathannoor–Ochira stretch, with locals demanding an immediate fix to these glaring engineering flaws.

The chief grievance is that the newly built drains run counter to the terrain’s natural gradient and flow of water. The situation was compounded when existing culverts which once allowed rainwater to drain away smoothly were either eliminated or walled off. Lacking a functional runoff outlet, even a brief spell of rain submerges entire stretches of the highway. Beyond triggering severe traffic gridlocks and creating hazardous driving conditions, the persistent flooding is dealing a heavy economic blow to local residents and merchants.

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Over 25 Shops Submerged in Chathannoor

Ever since the highway widening work began, chronic waterlogging has turned life into a living ordeal for local traders and residents. Heavy rains over the past few days left several key bottlenecks underwater, including Chathannoor Junction, KSRTC Junction, Ooramvila, Kalluvathukkal, Thettikkuzhi, and Standard Junction.

With both the main carriageway and service roads submerged, commuters were left stranded for hours. Floodwaters inundated more than 25 shops, causing extensive property and inventory loss. In fact, some establishments have been flooded more than ten times since the highway project commenced.

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Shop owners are shelling out considerable sums just to pump out water and shovel out mud and silt, only for the next downpour to undo all their work the moment they reopen for business. Houses and residential apartment complexes have also borne the brunt of the flooding.

Locals hold the contractor and authorities responsible, pointing out that eliminating existing culverts that once drained the area naturally is the root cause. They argue that spending fortunes on a highway upgrade without ensuring basic stormwater drainage represents an egregious planning failure.

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Floodwaters Inundate Homes in Ithikkara

Surging stormwater from the highway flooded four houses in the Moozhiyil area of Ithikkara. Adding insult to injury, the families had barely finished scraping the mud out of their homes after Tuesday night's rain when another torrential spell on Wednesday night plunged them right back into misery. The residences of Oseela Beevi, Saleena, Shamsuddin, and Najeeb at Padinjattathil near Ithikkara Kadavu bore the brunt of the deluge.

By midnight, water had poured into their bedrooms, forcing family members—including bedridden and elderly residents—to stay awake in distress until daybreak. Yards and surroundings of several adjacent houses remain submerged. Runoff from the Mylakkadu area is now pouring directly into Moozhiyil.

Residents noted that prior to the highway's expansion, rainwater naturally drained straight into the Ithikkara River. Under the new alignment, however, massive volumes of runoff are diverted into the Moozhiyil settlement, while water from the opposite side also surges through the local underpass. Locals lament that this flawed layout has created chronic, flood-like conditions in what was once a safe neighborhood.