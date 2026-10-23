Kanjikode: Commuters and local residents have been pushed into severe distress after service roads near the Pudussery Panchayat office were abruptly dug up without prior notice for the construction of a new flyover on the National Highway. The unannounced excavation caused chaos for students of a nearby private school, visitors to the Panchayat office, and local staff alike. While the trench in front of the school was hurriedly filled in following sharp backlash, safe and smooth transit remains far from restored.

Despite mounting complaints against the haphazard execution of the work and protests by various political parties and civic organizations, authorities have turned a blind eye. On Tuesday, service roads on both flanks of the highway were dug up simultaneously, bringing traffic to a grinding halt and triggering massive gridlocks. To make matters worse, access to residential colonies on both sides was completely cut off; a makeshift route was cleared only toward the evening. Residents allege that under the guise of infrastructure development, roads are being torn up indiscriminately with zero planning or prior warning.

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Locals, political parties, and civic groups say they are exasperated by the cycle of lodging complaints and staging demonstrations to no avail, as both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the project contractor remain completely unfazed. Even direct intervention by the Panchayat governing body has failed to make highway officials take the issue seriously. To compound the misery, ruptured water mains and disrupted drinking water supply have now become a daily ordeal for the neighbourhood.