Registration for premium delegates is now officially open for Manorama Hortus 2026, the highly anticipated grand celebration of literature, art, and ideas. The grand cultural festival is scheduled to take place at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6, 2026, transforming the venue into a vibrant hub for authors, artists, and culture enthusiasts.

As part of a limited early bird offer, the premium delegate pass, originally priced at ₹1,500, is currently available for just ₹1,000. Pass holders will enjoy several exclusive benefits, including reserved seating at major sessions, an eco-friendly tote bag, an official premium delegate badge, and access to special delegate-only sessions throughout the four-day event.

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Added perks and subscriptions

In addition to festival entry and access to one selected paid event, premium delegates will receive complimentary digital perks. Each pass comes with a free one-month subscription to Manorama Online Premium as well as a one-month free membership to the streaming platform ManoramaMAX.