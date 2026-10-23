Malappuram: The dispute among Hindu monastic groups over organising Kerala’s Mahamagha Mahotsavam, often described as the state’s Kumbh Mela, has intensified, with Juna Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Anandavanam Bharathi announcing a separate festival at Thirunnavaya from January 15 to March 6.

Visiting the Thirunnavaya Navamukunda temple on Friday, Anandavanam Bharathi said Juna Akhada would proceed with its plan to organise the Mahamagham along the lines of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. He also said the Margadarshaka Mandalam, an advisory body associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and other monastic traditions were welcome to participate in the Magha Snanam, the ritual bath associated with the festival.

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The announcement comes after the Margadarshaka Mandalam unveiled plans for a separate 28-day celebration in January, following disagreements over managing the previous edition. The Margadarshaka Mandalam accused Anandavanam Bharathi of making unilateral decisions, sidelining the festival’s original organisers, and committing financial irregularities. Meanwhile, Anandavanam has rejected the allegations.

Explaining Juna Akhada’s involvement in the event, Anandavanam said the Kottakkal Kovilakam had invited the Akhada to take over the organisation of the Mahamagham last year. He claimed that those now seeking to organise the festival independently had become familiar with its rituals and proceedings only during the previous edition.

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Anandavanam added that members of the Kottakkal Kovilakam continued to support the Akhada, while some members of last year’s organising committee had distanced themselves over differences on various issues.

Responding to allegations about the handling of funds raised by the Margadarshaka Mandalam and Swami Chidanandapuri, Anandavanam said religious leaders should uphold truth rather than make accusations. “A monk’s duty is to speak the truth. We see allegations being made in politics, but monks should speak the truth,” he said.

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He acknowledged that the previous edition had left the organisers facing financial difficulties, with some bills still unpaid. However, he said an income tax audit had been completed within four months of the event and that Juna Akhada was now seeking sponsorship to settle the outstanding dues.

The confrontation escalated after the Margadarshaka Mandalam announced the next edition of the festival without Anandavanam Bharathi, who had played a prominent role in organising the previous event. In a statement signed by its president, Swami Chidanandapuri, and general secretary, Swami Satswarupananda Saraswati, the Mandalam announced that Anandavanam had been removed as chief patron of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam and declared its intention to organise the festival independently.