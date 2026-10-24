A man who had been absconding for nine years in connection with a job fraud case registered in Kannur district was arrested from a rented house in Wayanad on Saturday.

The accused, Kavuvayal Veettil Babu, alias Thulaseedas (51), cheated several people by promising them jobs in Malaysia, according to a police communique. A native of Kambalakkad near Kalpetta, he was taken into custody from a rented house at Ambalappady near Meenangadi.

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The police Special Branch investigation wing tracked down Babu after confirming his presence in the area. Acting on information that he was living under an assumed identity, a joint team of the Sreekantapuram police and Special Branch personnel launched a search operation.

According to the police, Babu had allegedly cheated a resident of Chengalayi in Kannur by promising him a job in Malaysia. He had been evading arrest since the case was registered.

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When the police team surrounded the house, Babu attempted to evade arrest by hiding behind a hardboard box placed on the side berth of a room. The officers struggled to bring him under control as he hurled abuses at them during the operation.

The operation was led by Sreekantapuram Station House Officer Sherafudheen, with the assistance of Special Branch personnel.

Further details regarding the cases registered against him and the details of other victims cheated by him are awaited.