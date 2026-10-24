Houston: The annual parish feast in honour of the Blessed Virgin Mary at St Mary’s Knanaya Catholic Forane Church in Houston concluded on October 18, following three days of religious services and celebrations from October 16 to 18.

Widespread participation by parish families and the energetic involvement of the youth transformed the feast into an uplifting experience of faith, fellowship, and tradition. In the days leading up to the celebration, parishioners prepared spiritually through novenas, the recitation of the Holy Rosary, Eucharistic adoration, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

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Large gatherings of the faithful attended the feast-day celebrations, which featured the Holy Qurbana, the solemn Litany of Loreto, inspiring homilies, and the traditional ceremonial procession (Rasa). Blessed with pleasant weather, the multi-day event revitalized both the spiritual and communal life of the parish.

The parish youth played an instrumental role in every phase of the event. Serving with dedication across various committees, they helped coordinate liturgical arrangements, managed the grand procession, and supported the community festivities. Seeing children, youth, and elders labor together hand-in-hand highlighted the strong bond across generations and the deep unity of the parish.

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A vibrant cultural program at the parish community centre on Sunday added an extra layer of joy to the festivities. Talented children, youth, and adult parishioners took the stage, captivating the audience with high-calibre performances. The evening not only showcased the community's creative gifts, but also provided a warm setting for families to connect and socialize. The tireless efforts of the choreographers, organizers, and backstage crew were widely lauded for making the evening a resounding success.

In an inspiring display of community solidarity and devotion to Our Lady, virtually every family in the parish stepped forward as Prasudenthi (feast sponsors), contributing $200 each. The collective dedication of countless volunteers, who generously offered their time, labour, and resources, proved essential to the celebration's seamless execution.

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The pastor, Rev Fr Abraham Mutholath, gave thanks to God for a grace-filled and successful feast. He expressed his sincere gratitude to associate pastor Rev Fr Joshi Valiyaveettil, the visiting clergy, parish trustees (Kaikkarans), committee members, the choir, pious associations, the youth ministry, cultural coordinators, feast sponsors, and all parishioners. Leadership for the preparations was spearheaded by trustees Saji Marangattil, James Vadakkekkara, Sabu Karukaparambil, and Nithin Jijo Thomas Vattamattathil, along with parish secretary Sr Reji, SJC, and Bibi Thekkanatt.

In his closing message, Fr Mutholath urged the community to nurture and carry forward the spirit of faith, love, and unity experienced during the feast into their homes and daily parish life.