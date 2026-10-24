Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in three districts tomorrow, warning of the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. They include Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Kasaragod have been issued a yellow alert for tomorrow. The remaining districts have been placed under an orange alert. The alert is expected to continue till Monday.

As of today, an orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The remaining seven districts have been issued a yellow alert.

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Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along the coast. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during this period.

IMD Infographics for Oct 24. Photo: Canva.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue across the state, with the possibility of lightning and gusty winds. Heavy downpours could lead to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, falling trees and damage to vulnerable structures. Landslides and mudslides are also possible in hilly areas.

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Residents, particularly those in landslide-prone regions, have been advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions issued by the authorities. People should exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid venturing into rivers and other water bodies during heavy rain.