The Ernakulam district committee of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) has lodged a complaint with the Kochi City Police seeking legal action against North Indian influencer Amrit Singh Darren over his communal remarks in a video posted on Instagram.

A delegation led by district president K A Shuhaib and general secretary K N Niyas submitted the complaint in person at the office of the Kochi City Police Commissioner, demanding stringent action against content that allegedly undermines India's secular traditions and Kerala's communal harmony and pluralistic ethos.

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The complaint refers to a video circulated through the Instagram account ‘Litichokup’, which has triggered a backlash on social media in Kerala over Darren's remarks about Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi.

In the video, Darren questions the display of portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah together at the cafe and objects to the serving of beef. He also alleges that Muslims account for 95 per cent of business owners, taxi and autorickshaw drivers, small traders and street vendors in the area. He further claims that local residents with right-wing views are afraid to speak openly and have asked him not to disclose their locations in his videos.

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Describing such content as a serious concern, the Muslim Youth League said social media influencers with the ability to reach large audiences should promote unity and coexistence rather than spread messages that could fuel suspicion and hostility between religious communities.

The complaint states that videos such as the one circulated under the name ‘Litichokup’ could adversely affect communal harmony and threaten public peace and social cohesion. It also stresses the need to protect the constitutional values of secularism, equality and fraternity.

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The MYL has argued that freedom of expression should not be used as a shield for content that allegedly promotes religious hatred or fosters enmity between communities. It urged the police to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible.

District vice-presidents V A Muhammad Abish and Abu Thahir, and district secretaries K B Abdul Latheef and C A Riyas, among other district office-bearers, accompanied the delegation.