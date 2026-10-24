Chief Minister V D Satheesan has condemned a video by North Indian influencer Amrit Singh Darren targeting Fort Kochi, asserting that communal hatred has no place in Kerala and that no one would be allowed to undermine the state's communal harmony.

In a post on X, Satheesan said the Instagram video, which he termed an attempt to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray the state in a negative light and divide communities, was unacceptable.

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"Keralam stands united. Communal hatred has no place here," he said, adding that the law would take its course. "A case has been registered, and the law will take its course," he said.

Keralam stands united. Communal hatred has no place here. The recent Instagram video by a vlogger from outside the state, attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable. A case has been registered, and the law will take its course. The UDF government remains committed to communal harmony and justice without fear or favour. A New Era for God's Own Country. No room for hate. We will not allow anyone to even lay a finger on our communal harmony. — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 24, 2026

The Chief Minister also reiterated the UDF (United Democratic Front) government's commitment to "communal harmony and justice without fear or favour."

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"A new era for God's Own Country. No room for hate. We will not allow anyone to even lay a finger on our communal harmony," Satheesan said.

The video by Darren has triggered a backlash on social media in Kerala over his remarks about Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi. Shared through the Instagram account ‘Litichokup’, the video shows him questioning the cafe's display of portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Muhammad Ali Jinnah together, as well as objecting to the serving of beef.

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"What is Jinnah doing in Bharat?" he asks in the video, before claiming that Muslims dominate businesses in Fort Kochi.

Darren alleges that 95 per cent of business owners, taxi and autorickshaw drivers, small traders and street vendors in the area belong to the Muslim community. He also claims that local residents with right-wing views are afraid to speak openly and have asked him not to disclose their locations in his videos.

The remarks have drawn criticism, with concerns that such content could promote religious polarisation and damage the state's tradition of communal harmony.

The Ernakulam district committee of the Muslim Youth League has also lodged a complaint with the Kochi City Police, seeking legal action against the influencer over the alleged communal remarks.