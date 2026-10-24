Kozhikode: Holidays have been declared for Sunday classes in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the three districts.

The respective district collectors announced the holiday, which applies to Sunday classes at religious institutions, including churches and madrassas, as well as tuition centres, parallel colleges and special coaching classes.

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However, previously scheduled examinations will be held as planned.

The Kozhikode collector clarified that the holiday would not apply to residential educational institutions and hostels. However, the heads of these institutions have been directed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of students staying there.

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The Wayanad collector warned that strict action would be initiated against institutions violating the order under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the three districts, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

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Tourism activities suspended in Wayanad

Meanwhile, Wayanad Collector Chelsasini V has directed homestays, resorts, tourist destinations and adventure tourism centres in the district to suspend all tourism activities until further orders.

Secretaries of local self-government institutions have also been instructed to take steps to relocate residents living in disaster-prone areas, particularly ecologically sensitive zones, to safer locations.

The Meppadi grama panchayat secretary and the Vellarimala village officer have been directed to jointly initiate measures to relocate residents living at the Kalladi site of the Kalladi-Anakkampoyil twin-tunnel road project to safer places, considering the potential risks posed by adverse weather conditions.