Nemom: Demands are mounting to reallocate an abandoned Public Works Department (PWD) building, occupying prime real estate at Vellayani Junction, to government offices currently operating out of rented premises.

The dilapidated structure sits unused within the compound of the Ayurveda Hospital on Vellayani Studio Road. It was earlier used as a temporary facility for the Ayurveda hospital previously located near the Nemom police station when it was displaced during the Karamana–Kaliyikkavila highway expansion. However, once the hospital moved into its permanent facility, the building was locked up once again.

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Several government institutions, including the Nemom Sub-Registrar Office and multiple Anganwadis in the City Corporation’s Nemom ward, are currently forced to pay rent to private landlords. Critics argue that leaving a state-owned building locked up while public funds are drained on rent is a glaring sign of the PWD's apathy.

Neglect has taken a heavy toll on the property. With broken roof tiles and grounds overgrown with wild weeds, it has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes and a haven for snakes and other reptiles. An earlier proposal to demolish the eyesore and allocate the land for a women’s amenity centre was submitted by the Corporation, but the PWD turned a deaf ear to the request.

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The building's fortunes began to unravel ever since the original PWD office functioning here was shifted to the city. Local residents are now urging authorities to step in and repurpose the vacant property without further delay to house government offices burdened by high rents.