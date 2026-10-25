Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain lashed Kerala on Sunday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kannur are under an orange alert, with rainfall of 12–20 cm expected, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod are under a yellow alert, indicating heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm.

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The northeast monsoon remained active over Kerala, with rain reported at most places on Saturday as well, the IMD said.

For Monday, a red alert has been issued in Idukki and Palakkad. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram are under an orange alert, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Wayanad are under a yellow alert.

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Sunday classes have been cancelled in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts following the red alert. The holiday applies to religious institutions, including churches and madrassas, tuition centres, parallel colleges and special coaching centres.

Previously scheduled examinations will be held as planned. In Kozhikode, the holiday does not apply to residential educational institutions and hostels, whose heads have been directed to ensure students' safety. The Wayanad collector warned of strict action against institutions violating the order under Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act.

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The collector also ordered homestays, resorts, tourist destinations and adventure tourism centres in the district to suspend all tourism activities until further orders.

According to IMD, squally weather, with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph, is likely along and off the Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the warning period.

The IMD has warned of possible flash floods, waterlogging, landslides, poor visibility, traffic disruptions, uprooted trees and damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops. People in vulnerable areas have been advised to move to safer locations, avoid waterlogged areas and riverbanks, follow traffic advisories and take shelter during thunderstorms and lightning.

Farmers have been advised to avoid working in fields during thunderstorms, prevent water stagnation, use natural mulch to protect soil and crops, postpone sowing and properly support vegetable pandals.