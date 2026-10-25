Kundara: Administrative sanction has been accorded for a ₹9.92 crore project to establish a modern "workation hub" seamlessly integrating work and leisure at Kundara Technopark, Minister P C Vishnunadh announced.

The project, fitted with state-of-the-art facilities, was cleared following recommendations from the Department of Tourism. Designed to enable professionals to work remotely while holidaying at scenic locales, the setup calls for robust infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity, comfortable accommodation, and fully equipped workspaces.

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By putting these amenities in place, the initiative aims to draw both tourists and the remote-working workforce to Kundara.

As part of the development, the hub will feature a welcome center, a restaurant, a service block, two Type-A and two Type-B cottages, well-laid internal roads, a driveway, parking areas, and landscaped surroundings. Comprehensive plumbing and sanitary installations are also incorporated into the blueprint.

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The project's total estimated expenditure of ₹9,92,47,075 will be sanctioned within the budgetary allocation for the current financial year. It will be jointly executed by the Kerala Startup Mission and the IT Department.

The Minister added that the venture will significantly elevate Kundara’s tourism profile while spurring local employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.