Kazhakkoottam: Nambadikonam pond, located in the Chenkottukonam ward of the municipal corporation, has become a safety concern for local residents, with retaining walls on three sides damaged and the renovation work left incomplete.

Once a perennial waterbody that never ran dry even in the peak of summer, it was a vital lifeline relied upon by the community for bathing and daily household needs. However, parts of the pond’s banks have collapsed, while several sections are overgrown with vegetation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of a rejuvenation initiative under the previous municipal council, funds were sanctioned and a contract was awarded to build protective retaining walls around the pond. During the summer, the pond was dewatered, deepened, and a wall was erected along one side. However, for reasons unknown, work on the remaining three sides was left abandoned. Today, large sections of the unfortified banks have caved in and are choked with wild overgrowth.

The situation has been further aggravated by excavated soil piled along one side of the pond, obstructing the drainage channel intended to carry away excess rainwater. During heavy north east monsoon rainfall, the rising water level could increase the risk of flooding in nearby houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite repeated appeals to municipal authorities to complete the stalled renovation work, residents say no action has been taken. They have urged the authorities to construct retaining walls along the remaining sides of the pond and restore the drainage system to ensure the safe discharge of excess water into the nearby stream, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.