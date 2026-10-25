Palakkad: Acting on persistent complaints from local residents and commuters, the municipality has carried out an anti-encroachment drive along the Malampuzha Nooradi Road, clearing unauthorised stalls and street-vending operations.

A municipal squad removed 18 encroachments, including makeshift kiosks, roadside bunks, mobile vending setups on vehicles, and abandoned clutter. As the drive commenced, six vendors packed up and left on their own. Officials clarified that the crackdown was strictly aimed at unlicensed street vendors. The eviction followed multiple warnings and official notices from the civic body, all of which had been ignored. Municipal Chairman P Smithesh stated that all bottlenecks and obstacles causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists across the town would be systematically removed, in line with a recent council resolution.

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Footpaths along the Nooradi Road had been extensively taken over by illegal vending and extensions. Compounding the issue, vehicles parked bumper-to-bumper along the carriageway posed a serious safety hazard to traffic a concern that the police had raised as well.

The enforcement drive was led by City Clean Manager A. Mohandas, alongside Senior Public Health Inspectors K K Sureshkumar, M P Rajesh, E V Anilkumar, and S Sajeshmon, and Health Inspectors P R Deepumon, P Mohanan, and K Habeeb.

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Mounting Grievances

The municipality had been flooded with complaints from residents who were frequently unable to get their vehicles out of their own gates due to haphazard roadside parking. Elected representatives had also consistently brought up the plight of the neighborhood in council sessions.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Chairman P Smithesh recounted a recent incident where a family was trapped behind parked vehicles when trying to rush a child, injured from a fall at home, to the hospital. In a frantic rush, they were forced to carry the injured child out to the main road and hail another vehicle to get emergency medical care.