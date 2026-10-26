Alappuzha: A 28-year-old man died after his car plunged into a canal at Puthenthodu in Kainakary on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Shinto, son of Joshy and Shibi of Chanam Palli House, of Kainakary panchayat.

The accident occurred around 7.15 pm on Sunday when Shinto was returning home after dropping off relatives who had attended his aunt’s funeral rites. The car reportedly overturned and plunged into the canal.

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"We received the distress call from one of the residents around 7.16 pm. Upon receiving the call, an ambulance and a team of scuba divers immediately left for the canal. When they reached the location, residents nearby said that they had already shifted Shinto to the hospital," said an officer from the Alappuzha Fire and Rescue Station.

"Though the people told us that only one person was travelling in the car, we decided to check if he had given a lift to anybody else. The scuba diving team then searched around the car and confirmed that nobody else was present at the time of the accident," he added.

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The rescue team could not retrieve the car because large vehicles could not reach the location. They secured the vehicle with ropes to prevent it from drifting away.

Residents shifted Shinto to the Alappuzha General Hospital, where he later died.

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Shinto worked at a private showroom in Alappuzha. He is survived by his wife, Anjitha, and daughter, Minikha.