Hyundai India has strengthened its presence in the competitive Indian SUV market with the launch of the all-new Bayon compact SUV. Positioned just below the immensely popular Creta, the Bayon comes with a price tag ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). Built at Hyundai’s manufacturing facility in Chennai in both right-hand and left-hand drive configurations, the model will also be exported to several international markets.

Striking design and practical dimensions

Designed around Hyundai’s signature 'Art of Steel' philosophy, the Bayon resembles a scaled-down version of the Tucson. The front fascia features LED projector headlights paired with L-shaped daytime running lights that also function as turn indicators. Muscular flared wheel arches and stylish 17-inch alloy wheels lend the vehicle an athletic stance. Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,245 mm in length, features a 2,600 mm wheelbase, and offers a ground clearance of 205 mm alongside a generous 505-litre boot space. It is built on the Global-K Enhanced platform, engineered to achieve a 5-star crash test safety rating.

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Feature-rich cabin and advanced technology

Inside, the cabin is dominated by a sophisticated dual-screen layout featuring a 12.3-inch digital driver display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Premium comfort features include ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, a premium Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, and ambient lighting. The SUV also introduces a Generative AI voice assistant capable of processing natural conversational commands, along with Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech. Safety is well catered for, featuring Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Engine performance and powertrain options

Under the bonnet, the Bayon is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, with the CVT variant claiming a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal, and Sport drive modes, or activate the 'Dash Boost' function for an instant burst of overtaking power. While turbo-petrol or diesel engines are not offered, Hyundai plans to introduce a factory-fitted CNG variant in January next year, making it the brand's first midsize CNG SUV. In the market, the Bayon will go head-to-head against rivals like the Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq.