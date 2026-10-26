In Kerala, the tiny green plant known as Mukkutti (biophytum sensitivum) holds a revered position. As one of the 'Dashapushpam'—the ten sacred flowers of Kerala - it is traditionally worn in the hair by women during auspicious occasions and holds an essential role in temple rituals. Beyond its cultural sanctity, however, Mukkutti is celebrated in traditional folk medicine as an unrecognised giant of natural healing.

Known by various regional names such as Lajjavanti, Jalapushpa, and Pulichinda, this small herb typically grows to a modest height of 5 to 15 cm. Blossoming with delicate yellow flowers, it thrives along roadsides, open fields, and riverbanks across South India during the monsoon. Despite its understated appearance, the plant boasts a rich chemical profile loaded with bioactive compounds, including flavonoids, biflavones, phenolic acids, saponins, tannins, polysaccharides, pectin, and essential oils.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comprehensive health benefits

In Ayurvedic science and folk medicine, the entire Mukkutti plant - from root to leaf - is used therapeutically. It is widely prescribed to balance Kapha and Pitta doshas, treat fever, alleviate digestive pain, reduce internal bleeding, and assist in dissolving kidney stones.

Natural remedy for respiratory ailments

Mukkutti is a trusted traditional remedy for common respiratory troubles, including colds, congestion, and asthma. Consuming crushed Mukkutti mixed with a teaspoon of honey offers quick relief from chronic coughs. Blending the herb's paste into fresh tender coconut water helps soothe asthma symptoms, while a warm decoction made by boiling the plant in water helps clear chest congestion. For fever-induced headaches, applying a fresh herbal paste across the forehead provides a cooling, pain-relieving effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skin healing and digestive support

The herb possesses strong antimicrobial and tissue-healing qualities. Applying a paste of freshly ground leaves and stems directly to wounds, ulcers, and itchy skin rashes speeds up recovery. The seed paste is equally effective for stubborn skin ulcers. For digestive ailments, drinking Mukkutti leaf paste mixed into fresh buttermilk helps stem acute diarrhoea.

Support for uterine and kidney health

Mukkutti plays a vital role in women's health, particularly in managing heavy menstrual bleeding. Consuming ground leaves blended with palm jaggery is believed to strengthen uterine health. The plant also acts as a natural diuretic, flushing out toxins from the urinary tract and helping eliminate kidney stones. Root pastes are traditionally administered (3 to 6 grams twice daily) to aid in managing conditions like gonorrhoea, while dry root pastes are applied externally to treat haemorrhoids and hydrocele. Additionally, traditional practitioners recommend drinking a Mukkutti milk decoction at night to act as a rejuvenating nerve tonic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dosage and critical precautions

Mukkutti is a key ingredient in prominent Ayurvedic preparations, such as Chemparathyadi kerathailam and Nishkantakadi gulika. The recommended daily therapeutic dosage of fresh whole-plant paste or leaf juice is strictly limited to 5 to 10 ml. Exceeding this dose may trigger stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Disclaimer: Because Mukkutti can stimulate uterine contractions, it must be strictly avoided by pregnant and breastfeeding women. Individuals with low blood pressure or those taking hypotensive medications should exercise caution due to the herb's blood-pressure-lowering effects. Furthermore, as certain compounds in Mukkutti promote blood clotting, individuals taking anticoagulant medications such as warfarin or aspirin should avoid using this herb.