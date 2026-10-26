Muzhappilangad: Sharp granite stones strewn across the sands—both exposed and dangerously buried just beneath the surface—have turned into a major safety hazard for visitors at the famed Muzhappilangad Drive-In Beach.

Rocks of varying sizes lie scattered across a 50-metre stretch near the Palm Shore area, spelling trouble for motorists and pedestrians alike. The jagged edges easily slash and blow out vehicle tires, while beach-goers risk tripping, slipping, or sustaining deep cuts.

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These rocks are debris left behind from materials brought in for a walkway construction project. Similar stones were previously strewn across other parts of the beach as well. Following frequent mishaps and mounting public outrage, the authorities carried out a cleanup, but the job was left half-done, leaving dangerous remnants behind.

The risk escalates during high tide when rising seawater submerges this rocky stretch, making the stones completely invisible beneath the surf. Unsuspecting motorists have struck these hidden boulders, leading to severe accidents, with some vehicles even overturning.

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T K Sahir, Member, Ward 1 Development Committee, Muzhappilangad Grama Panchayat, said that while grand proposals are frequently announced to elevate this drive-in beach to world-class standards, the ground reality is that visitors cannot even enjoy it safely.

"The beach continues to languish without basic infrastructure. Despite repeatedly petitioning the authorities to eliminate this danger and clear the stones, no action has been taken. Our pleas have fallen on deaf ears," he said.

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Because many of these sharp rocks are hidden beneath a deceptive layer of loose sand, tourists strolling barefoot to enjoy the coastal scenery frequently cut their feet. With risks mounting, there is an urgent demand for authorities to clear the remaining rubble once and for all.