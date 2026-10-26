Pulpally: The deplorable condition of roads leading to the hamlet of Chekadi has remained unaddressed for years, crippling the overall development of the region. Roads connecting the tribal settlements nestled deep in the forest have completely broken down.

While the previous panchayat governing body tarred the stretch from Kunduvadi to Vilangadi last year, and allocated ₹70 lakh for roadworks in this year’s budget, locals say this is barely a drop in the ocean. The funds are far from sufficient for a comprehensive overhaul. The stretches from Vadanakkavala to Palakkolli, Udayakkara to Chekadi, Thonikkadavu Road, and the Chekadi–Pannikkal road are all severely damaged and riddled with craters.

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Every day, countless commuters cross the Chekadi bridge to travel toward Karnataka. Being a vital lifeline for the region, redeveloping and maintaining this corridor is beyond the capacity and resources of the local panchayat. For years, there has been a persistent public demand for the Public Works Department (PWD) to take over the corridor, with the panchayat repeatedly passing resolutions and forwarding them to the department.

Although Chekadi was included in the previous state government's heritage tourism project, the plan never progressed beyond paper. Essential infrastructure to welcome tourists was never built. Visitors drawn by the natural allure of this forest village often leave disheartened and exhausted by the harrowing commute. The route is serviced by just one KSRTC bus and three private buses, and even two-wheeler riders find navigating the terrain a perilous ordeal.

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Panchayat member P N Premji emphasised the need for a comprehensive long-term blueprint to address Chekadi's backwardness. Demanding that road reconstruction be prioritised, he warned of widespread public agitation if the authorities continue to neglect the area.

High-Level Meeting Soon: MLA

MLA I C Balakrishnan stated that the proposal submitted to the PWD regarding the Chekadi road was previously rejected at a meeting chaired by the former Chief Minister.

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Taking the dire state of the corridor into account, a project estimate had been drafted through the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS)—pegging the cost at ₹14.5 crore for the 14.5-kilometre stretch from Vadanakkavala to Bavali.

"Despite submitting several memorandums to the PWD Minister, the previous LDF administration turned it down. I have brought this matter to the attention of the incumbent minister as well," Balakrishnan said.

He added that a review meeting chaired by the PWD Minister, alongside constituency officials and elected representatives, will be convened soon to assess the status of roads and bridges in the area. The Chekadi road will be placed at the top of the agenda. The MLA also noted that tourism initiatives for Chekadi and targeted development schemes for the welfare of the local tribal communities are currently in the works.