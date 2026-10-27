Balussery: The Forest Department has registered a case against the owner and mahout of a captive elephant for failing to provide it with adequate care and nourishment. The department intervened following a complaint lodged by animal welfare enthusiasts.

The complaint stated that a 60-year-old elephant, named Cheriyaparambath Gopalan, was deprived of sufficient food and proper upkeep. Forest Veterinary Surgeon Dr. K. Shyam examined the elephant and sent blood samples for laboratory analysis. The legal case was initiated after the veterinary report confirmed that the elephant’s dietary intake was deficient.

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Senior officials, including Conservator of Forests R. Keerthi, Assistant Conservator K. Neethu, and Deputy Range Officer K. Ibrahim, inspected the animal recently. Authorities confirmed that the department would continue to monitor the elephant's condition to ensure it received appropriate care.

Meanwhile, the mahout denied the allegations of neglect, maintaining that the elephant was receiving proper care and that its health issues were age-related.