Vizhinjam: The coastal hamlet of Adimalathura is facing a severe threat of inundation following relentless rainfall over the past few days. Stagnant rainwater has surrounded several homes near the shoreline, with the coastal stretches of Adimalathura, Ambalathumoola, and Jubilee Nagar wards being the worst hit.

Anticipating that the situation could deteriorate if the rains intensify, the Kottukal Grama Panchayat has initiated steps to set up relief camps. Officials added that revenue authorities have been alerted to deploy pumps and drain out the waterlogged premises.

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Residents lamented that the rising water levels have virtually marooned them inside their homes, making movement impossible and keeping children from attending school. The ordeal worsens significantly after dark, as the downpours intensify during the night.

Meanwhile, bracing for potential emergencies, Panchayat authorities confirmed that efforts are underway to convert nearby schools into temporary relief shelters, equipped with adequate lighting and essential sanitation facilities.