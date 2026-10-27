Ponnani: Just eight months after its official inauguration, the Nila Museum remains closed to the public, plagued by structural leaks, utility defects and unfinished construction.

Water has pooled along the interior walkways, several doors are jammed, most of the exterior lighting is non-functional, and the CCTV surveillance system has yet to be commissioned. Interior work continues inside the facility, as the contractor, Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), has been unable to conclude the project despite construction dragging on for over a decade.

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The neglect has directly impacted the exhibits: water from burst pipes is leaking onto the sculptures dedicated to the cultural icons of the Ponnani literary and artistic tradition (Ponnani Kalari).

A report published in Malayala Manorama highlighted that the museum grounds have become overgrown with wild vegetation, having not opened to visitors for even a single day since its opening ceremony. Following the reports of persistent interior water leakage, the Department of Tourism is understood to have issued a formal notice to the contractor.

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Although ceremonially inaugurated, the museum has not yet secured a permanent commercial power connection and continues to run on a temporary electricity supply originally intended for construction. Concerns have also been raised regarding the anticipated high running costs of the centralized air conditioning system once fully operational. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding faulty drinking water pipelines, leaving the project far from achieving its intended objectives.