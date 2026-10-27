Kochi: Oxygen Theatre Company will bring its acclaimed Malayalam play 'Spinal Cord' to the Manorama Hortus Art and Cultural Festival in Kochi, offering audiences an unconventional theatrical experience inspired by a celebrated work of world literature.

Written and directed by noted theatre artist Prof. Deepan Sivaraman, Spinal Cord is a Malayalam stage adaptation of 'Chronicle of a Death Foretold' by Nobel Prize-winning Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The play explores an honour killing in a small town in Thrissur district and the events that unfold in its aftermath, presenting the story through a distinctive theatrical language.

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The production won seven awards at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) festival in New Delhi in 2010.

Featuring 12 actors, the play has music by the late Chandran Veyattummal. Renowned lighting designer Jose Koshy, painter and filmmaker K M Madhusoodanan, and artist and art teacher Anto George are part of the production team.

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Describing the play's visual language, Sivaraman said it draws audiences into the story so deeply that they begin to identify with its characters. Rather than relying on familiar visuals or fleeting dialogue, the production creates an immersive experience that stays with viewers, prompting them to reflect and question what they witness, he said.

The Manorama Hortus literary and cultural festival will be held at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6.

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Spinal Cord will be staged at the Maharaja's College auditorium on December 5 and 6, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Tickets are priced at ₹350, with 300 seats available.

Hortus Premium Delegate Pass holders can book ₹500 premium tickets free of charge for one of five special programmes at the festival, including the play.