Pathanamthitta: After months of uncertainty, the removal of sheds and temporary structures at the Sabarimala edathavalam (pilgrim transit centre) on Mylapra Road has begun, paving the way for the municipality to prepare the facility for the annual pilgrimage season.

The structures, erected for a trade fair, had remained at the site for months and are now being removed at the organiser’s expense. Municipal chairperson Sindhu Anil said the civic body began works to arrange facilities for the Sabarimala pilgrims on Tuesday itself. The delay in clearing the site had held up preparations for the pilgrimage season, which begins next month.

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The municipality had initially granted permission for the fair from March to May 10, later extending the agreement until July at the organiser’s request. As rental arrears mounted, the civic body directed the organiser to clear the dues before dismantling the structures. With the removal delayed, the municipality moved to auction them, fixing a base price of Rs.8 lakh. The bidding reached Rs.9.46 lakh before further proceedings were halted following a court directive. The auction was subsequently called off after the organiser agreed to remove the structures.

The demolition works began around 7.30 a.m. on Monday under the supervision of chairperson Sindhu Anil, council members A Suresh Kumar, Abraham Mathew, Nejim Rajan and Joyamma Simon, and municipal officials.