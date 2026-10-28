Celebrated rock band Motherjane is set to electrify Kochi with a special performance at the Malayala Manorama Hortus Literary and Cultural Festival, bringing together three of its prominent members nearly two decades after they last joined forces.

The trio behind hit albums such as 'Insane Biography' and 'Maktub', vocalist Suraj Mani, guitarist Baiju Dharmajan and guitarist Deepu Sasidharan, will reunite for the concert. Bass guitarist Alan Santhosh and drummer Alloy Francis will also join the line-up.

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Known for its distinctive sound and award-winning musical journey, Motherjane is also set to release a documentary chronicling the band's journey.

The Manorama Hortus Literary and Cultural Festival will be held at Subhash Park in Kochi from December 3 to 6. Motherjane will perform on the closing day, December 6, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

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Tickets for the concert are priced at ₹350, with 750 seats available. The venue for the performance is Rajendra Maidan.