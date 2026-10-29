Chungappara: The recently upgraded Chungappara bus stand, renovated at an expenditure of ₹45 lakh, presents a dismal picture as its concrete surface has already begun to fall apart.

The renovation project was designed to pave the yard with durable concrete and build a central waiting shelter for commuters. Today, however, the concrete has chipped away and the aggregate has come loose, leaving the underlying iron rebar dangerously exposed.

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With the monsoon likely to intensify, the damaged areas risk becoming cesspools of stagnant, dirty water. According to the current traffic arrangement, buses enter the stand, circle around the waiting shed, and pick up or drop off passengers near the main gate. Commuters note with anxiety that arriving buses frequently kick up loose stones, posing a safety hazard to waiting crowds.

Residents allege that gross negligence and substandard construction work are to blame for the stand's rapid deterioration.