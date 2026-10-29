Thiruvallam: The Chitranjali Film Studio in the state capital is set for a state-of-the-art technological overhaul to guide the institution toward self-reliance, announced Minister P.C. Vishnunath following a review meeting with officials during his visit to the facility.

The Minister stated that fresh revenue streams would be explored to reduce sole dependency on theatre earnings. He added that Chitranjali would be transformed into a premier destination that caters equally to filmmakers and the general public. Addressing infrastructure concerns, he assured that hurdles delaying the construction of government-run theatres across the state would be swiftly reviewed and resolved.

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Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) Chairman Premkumar, Vice Chairman Alleppey Ashraf, and Managing Director A.S. Sabitha Bai accompanied the Minister during the visit.