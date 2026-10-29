Perambra: Large-scale reclamation of paddy fields is underway in Eravattoor, where acres of ecologically fragile wetlands are being buried under soil under the cover of darkness. Expanses of farmland along Parappuram Road and Canal Mukku have already vanished entirely.

Now, growing public outrage has prompted local residents to demand swift administrative action against the ongoing filling of the Puthussery Thazhe paddy tract near Chaniyamkadavu Road.

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The affected agricultural lands fall within Ward 18 of the Perambra Grama Panchayat.

Residents have raised serious environmental concerns, warning that destroying these water-retentive wetlands will severely deplete the region's groundwater levels. They fear this rapid loss of catchment areas will lead to acute drinking water shortages during the dry months and trigger severe flash flooding during the monsoons.

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Intervening in the matter, the Perambra West Regional Committee of the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU) has demanded an immediate official inspection of the site. They urged the authorities to halt the reclamation if it violates wetland conservation laws and initiate stringent legal action against those responsible. The committee has also lodged a formal complaint with the Village Officer demanding a full investigation.

The meeting was chaired by KSKTU Regional President M.M. Sugathan. K.P. Raveendran, M.M. Balakrishnan, and M.M. Rajesh also addressed the gathering.