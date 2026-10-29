Kannur: Aimed at ensuring safe and hassle-free transit for commuters, particularly women and persons with physical disabilities, the Janamaithri Police, in collaboration with the Kannur Town Police Station and the Traffic Enforcement Unit, has rolled out the ‘Safe Auto: Shubhayaathra’ initiative within the Corporation limits.

Special Branch Inspector Rajeevan Valiyaparambil inaugurated the project. As part of the drive, registered autorickshaw drivers operating in the town were issued official identification badges. An orientation session was also organized to sensitize drivers on professional conduct, passenger etiquette, and women's safety.

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Commuters facing any distress, misconduct, or emergencies during travel can report their grievances by dialing the emergency response helpline, 112, following which police personnel will be dispatched to resolve the matter.

Kannur Town Inspector Mahesh Kandambeth presided over the inaugural ceremony. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) A V. Satheesh led the awareness session. Traffic Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, Civil Police Officer K. Rinoj, and Senior Civil Police Officer K P. Sadakkathulla also addressed the gathering.