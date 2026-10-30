Angamaly: Gaping potholes dotting several stretches of the Main Central (MC) Road have turned the highway into a perilous obstacle course for motorists, significantly raising the risk of fatal accidents. Commuters and local residents allege that the authorities have settled for inadequate measures, leaving dangerous craters unaddressed across multiple sections. It appears that road repairs ground to a halt right after patching a few spots in town and near the Central Junction.

However, other key stretches along the MC Road remain severely damaged. Massive potholes have emerged at the critical junction branching off toward the airport. With heavy traffic converging from three directions, these craters have turned the busy intersection into an accident hotspot. Given the corridor’s grim history of crashes and fatalities, motorists are demanding that authorities address these road defects with the urgency they warrant.

Pothole hazard at Nayathode Junction on MC Road. Photo: Special arrangement

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The stretch between Nayathode Junction and Kalady is similarly riddled with craters. Two-wheeler riders bear the brunt of the danger, as these pits are rarely visible from a distance, making skids and falls a frequent occurrence. After dark and during rainy spells, gauging their true depth is nearly impossible, as waterlogged craters disguise the drop. Last-second evasive manoeuvres are compounding the hazard: four-wheelers swerving abruptly to dodge a pothole risk colliding with adjacent traffic, while trailing motorists - caught completely off guard - are left with zero time to brake safely.

Commuters argue that authorities must proactively identify and repair high-risk black spots rather than reacting only after tragedy strikes. The deep craters at Nayathode Junction along the airport route demand immediate resurfacing. Emphasising the need for strict quality audits alongside routine safety measures, the public has urged officials to step in before these deathtraps claim more lives.

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Locals also point out that potholes keep reappearing in the exact spots that were previously repaired, blaming substandard materials and slipshod workmanship. The few patches laid in town recently are no exception. Instead of relying on cosmetic, stopgap fixes, residents insist that the administration identify the root causes of the road’s deterioration and implement a lasting solution.