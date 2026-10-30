Pariyaram: From refusing food and medicines to smiling, talking and interacting with those around them, Usha and her two sons are slowly finding their way back to normal life. A week after being admitted to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital following reports of their desperate living conditions, all three are showing encouraging signs of recovery.

The family's turnaround is proof that timely support and compassion can help restore hope to lives ravaged by hardship. Usha and her two sons, who hail from Koovode in Taliparamba, had been pushed to such extreme poverty that they were forced to sell even the doors and windows of their house to survive.Usha is a cancer patient, while her elder son suffers from mental illness and her younger son has autism. Their plight came to the attention of the state government after Malayala Manorama highlighted their condition in a photograph published on October 23 under the headline ‘No door to knock on’.

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Following the report, Chief Minister V D Satheesan called for steps to help the family. T K Govindan, MLA, District Collector P Vishnuraj, Municipal Chairperson K Subair and Tahsildar K Sunitha visited their house at Koovode. With the support of local residents, they arranged for Usha and her sons to be admitted to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Seven days into their treatment, the family is showing signs of returning to a normal routine, hospital superintendent Dr K T Madhavan said. They are receiving treatment under the departments of General Medicine, Neuromedicine and Mental Health.

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Initially, all three refused food and medicines and were unwilling to cooperate with treatment. They now eat regularly and take their medicines. They have also begun bathing and washing their clothes on their own. They interact with healthcare workers and visitors and have started smiling.

The improvement is also reflected in small but significant gestures. When given paper, they now attempt to write their names or draw simple pictures. Healthcare workers involved in their treatment and counselling regard this as an encouraging sign of their mental recovery and gradual return to everyday life.

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Let their stories be heard. Tell us.

The plight of Usha and her two sons from Panchalayil in Koovode came to light through a photograph and report published by Malayala Manorama. Chief Minister V D Satheesan intervened the same day, ensuring that the family received the medical care and support they desperately needed. Today, they are slowly rebuilding their lives.

Their story shows how a news report can bring help to families in distress. Many others in your neighbourhood may be facing similar hardships, waiting for someone to reach out. A timely report can bring their plight to the attention of the authorities and help change their lives.