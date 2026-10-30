Chengannur: A live mermaid exhibit has emerged as the star attraction at the ongoing Chengannur Fest, held at the Business India Ground.

Professional swimmers from Malaysia are enchanting audiences by performing as mermaids inside a massive aquarium. Visitors have been flocking to the venue, eager to snap selfies with the swimming sirens. This is the first time a mermaid show has been featured at the fest.

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The event, which had been briefly put on hold due to rain, has now resumed in full swing. The festival grounds open to the public daily at 3:00 PM.

The fest is scheduled to conclude on November 8. As part of the festivities, a women’s convention will be inaugurated by former MLA Shobhana George on November 3 at 6:00 pm, during which prominent women social workers will be felicitated.