In a major boost to India's biofuel push, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, officially permitting the use of E100 (100% ethanol) in flex-fuel vehicles. The amendment was formally notified under GSR 911(E) on October 23 and published in the official gazette on October 26. Under the updated Rule 115, emission standards and testing norms previously specified for E85 fuel have now been expanded to include E100 alongside E85.

What it means for existing car owners

The regulatory update does not mean every petrol car on Indian roads can switch to pure ethanol. E85 and E100 fuels are strictly intended for vehicles specifically designed, engineered, and certified by automakers as flex-fuel vehicles. Standard petrol cars, including those compliant with 20% ethanol blended fuel (E20), should not be filled with E85 or E100, as doing so can damage unadapted engine components and fuel systems.

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Alongside the new flex-fuel standards, emission testing guidelines across petrol stations are being aligned with E10 and E20 blends to suit current fuel distribution networks.

Accelerated ethanol blending targets

India achieved its target of supplying 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) nationwide by 2025, a milestone originally set for 2030 under the National Policy on Biofuels. From April 1 this year, E20 petrol has been made mandatory at all fuel stations across the country, with pure petrol and E10 blends being phased out completely. Vehicles manufactured in India since April 2023 are already built to be E20-compliant. In addition, state-run refiners like IOCL are set to roll out E85 fuel across select stations by mid-2026.

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Upcoming flex-fuel cars and two-wheelers

With official regulatory approval now in place, vehicle manufacturers have a clear green light to commercialise flex-fuel technology. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel prototype stands out as a prime example of an E100-capable car in India. Major automakers including Toyota, Tata Motors, and Kia are working on flex-fuel models, with vehicles like the Toyota Hycross Hybrid Flex Fuel and Kia Syros FFV expected in future line-ups.

The two-wheeler segment is moving at an even faster pace. Hero MotoCorp showcased flex-fuel variants of the Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe earlier this year in June, while Suzuki offers a flex-fuel model of the Gixxer. The government's policy updates provide a strong incentive for manufacturers to expand research and launch production-ready flex-fuel vehicles in the near future.