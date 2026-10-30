Thrissur: A man fell to his death in an abandoned well near the Southern Gopuram entrance of the Vadakkumnathan Temple at Thekkinkadu Maidan here early this morning.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when the man, Babu, a native of Chembukkavu, fell into the defunct well from its edge. A joint search operation by the Fire and Rescue Services and the police failed to locate him initially. Subsequently, a Fire and Rescue Services scuba diver, Vysakh, entered the well and retrieved Babu's body.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to preliminary investigation, Babu was resting on the edge of the well when he suffered a seizure and fell inside. Though the well was covered with an iron mesh, the protective structure was found to be in a deteriorated condition.

Sanitation workers who saw Babu falling into the well alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.