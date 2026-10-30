Kozhikode: How should a room be arranged for a bedridden patient? What facilities does a caregiver need? How can patients and caregivers cope with the emotional challenges of long-term care? These are among the issues explored at the Palliyora Palliative Festival exhibition at Beach Freedom Square, which focuses on the various aspects of caring for bedridden patients.

Organised as part of the annual celebrations of the Iqra-Thanal Pain and Palliative Care Centre, the exhibition is built around the theme ‘A little shore among us’. Healthcare workers are on hand to guide visitors on patient care, caregiver facilities and the emotional support needed by both.

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Assistant Collector Malavika G Nair inaugurated the exhibition. Iqra Hospital Executive Director Dr P C Anwar, JDT Islam secretary C A Areef, Palliyora Palliative Festival organising committee chairman Haneefa Haji, Iqra Hospital Group general manager Mohammed Jaseel, Jabir Sulaim, organising committee secretary Sadiq Pallikkandi and secretary Harris Secura attended the function.

Dr T G Sindhu, Dr U Jasna, Dr Sethu Madhavan Warrier, C Yousuf, Dr Firoz Aziz and Dr V R Krishnakumar delivered talks, with Dr Fathima Sahir as moderator. The event also featured Mehfil-e-Sama'a, a Sufi music performance led by Irfan Eruvath.

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The festival, being inaugurated by Minister N Samsudheen on Friday, will conclude on November 1. Entry is free.