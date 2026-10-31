Perladukkam: After severe initial setbacks, the Kallali Hi-Tech Goat Farm in Bedadukka panchayat is emerging as a model venture in the state's animal husbandry sector. As the largest government-owned hi-tech goat farm in Kerala, the facility is buzzing with new life following the birth of 30 Malabari kids.

Just over a year into its operations, the farm has achieved a significant turnaround in breeding and livestock development. Launched on October 30, 2025, with an initial stock of 81 goats, the farm welcomed its first male kid on January 2, 2026. However, its smooth run was soon interrupted by an outbreak of goat plague, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), which claimed 37 goats and pushed the venture into a crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr S Raju, former Special Officer of the farm, stated that prompt biosecurity protocols, timely containment measures, and scientific veterinary care effectively halted the spread of the infection and prevented further casualties. The farm operates on a structured scientific breeding schedule designed to achieve three kids every two years.

Blueprint for comprehensive growth

Spread across 22.6 acres, the project is jointly executed by the Department of Animal Husbandry and the Kasaragod Development Package. In its first phase, the farm has the capacity to house 200 goats across five blocks; fodder grass cultivation has also been rolled out on the premises. To combat water shortages during the peak summer months, work is underway on a storage tank to pump and supply water from a nearby river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Farm Officer Dr Vikram Krishnan noted that the facility prioritises the conservation and scientific management of the climate-resilient native Malabari breed. He added that the venture is poised to unlock promising commercial and livelihood avenues for livestock farmers across the region.