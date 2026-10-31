Kozhikode: An 18-year-old student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut drowned while bathing in the Iruvanjipuzha at Kumbidan Kadavu near Pullurampara here on Saturday morning.

The student was identified as Sonish Kumar, a native of Kolathur in Chennai.

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Sonish was part of a group of nine first-year students from the Electronics and Computer Engineering department who reached Kumbidan around 8 am. The accident occurred around 8.30 am while they were bathing in the river near Pullurampara Pallippadi.

After being alerted by the students accompanying him, local residents launched a search operation and recovered the body. A team from the Mukkam Fire Station, including scuba divers, also reached the spot.

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The body is currently kept at a private hospital in Thiruvambady. It will be shifted for autopy after the inquest proceedings.

The riverbed at Kumbidan Kadavu is particularly deep, and locals have repeatedly warned visitors about the risks of entering the water.