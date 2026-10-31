Kalpetta: Wayanad is set to make history by becoming the country's first e-waste-free district on Sunday, Kerala Piravi Day, following a 50-day campaign that collected 80 tonnes of discarded electronic and electrical equipment, including 31 tonnes from government offices.

The achievement is the outcome of a district-wide mobilisation involving government departments, local self-government institutions, public and private establishments, commercial organisations and households. The campaign aimed to ensure that electronic waste generated across the district was collected and channelled into scientific disposal and recycling systems instead of being dumped indiscriminately.

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Noolppuzha: The first e-waste-free panchayat in the country

According to a press release issued by the District Administration, the project was launched on September 10, and all local bodies in the district achieved e-waste-free status by October 30. Noolpuzha village panchayat had already earned the distinction of becoming the country's first e-waste-free panchayat on October 27.

Sulthan Bathery Block Panchayat president Prasanna Rajan declared Noolpuzha an e-waste-free local body at a function held at the panchayat hall. The panchayat had collected 5,423 kg of e-waste in two phases.

The initiative, envisaged by Agriculture Minister T Siddique, was implemented as part of the BHOOMI Project of the state government, which promotes sustainable development, ecological regeneration and social welfare in Wayanad. Government offices, public and private institutions, commercial establishments and households across all 23 village panchayats and three municipalities participated in the campaign.

In a message to the public ahead of the declaration, Siddique said the initiative was aimed at protecting Wayanad's environment from hazardous chemical compounds in e-waste, including lead and cadmium. These substances can contaminate soil and water resources and eventually enter the food chain through agricultural produce, posing risks to the environment and public health. Unscientific processing and dumping of electronic waste would ultimately harm nature, he cautioned.

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As many as 184 government institutions joined the mission, contributing 31 tonnes of e-waste from government offices alone, the minister said.

Buffer period until November 10

The District Suchitwa Mission has provided a buffer period until November 10 to address operational glitches and ensure that no household or institution is left out of the campaign.

A call centre will function at the Wayanad Collectorate (8078409770) to receive complaints from residents whose households may have been omitted from the collection drive. Those who report uncollected e-waste will be directed to hand it over at the nearest collection point established across the district.

The District Suchitwa Mission has also planned multilayered checks and verification through various agencies to assess the claim that Wayanad has achieved e-waste-free status. The process is intended to identify any remaining gaps and ensure that the declaration reflects the situation on the ground.

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CM to formally declare district e-waste-free on November 20

Though the district-level declaration is scheduled for Sunday, Chief Minister VD Satheesan will formally declare Wayanad an e-waste-free district at a mega event in Kalpetta on November 20. The function will also honour stakeholders who contributed to the campaign.

Apart from government agencies, departments and local bodies, several public and private-sector organisations participated in the mission. They include Clean Kerala Company, EY (Earnest & Young) Global Delivery Services, actor Mohanlal’s ViswaSanthi Foundation, Green Worms, Konaris and Royal MRC.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique participated in more than 30 meetings held in connection with the campaign across the district. More than 70 posters and 12 videos were also produced and circulated as part of the awareness drive to reach people at the grassroots level.

The district administration views the initiative as an important step towards establishing a sustainable waste-management system. Sustaining the achievement through regular collection, scientific processing and recycling, and continued public participation will be crucial to ensuring that Wayanad's e-waste-free status is not merely a one-time accomplishment.