The Mattancherry police have booked a Punjabi man settled in Canada for operating a drone in restricted areas without the required permits. He was taken into custody for questioning and subsequently released.

The incident occurred around 1.15 pm on Friday when the man, identified as Ashu Kumar Khanna (66), was visiting Kochi. He allegedly operated the drone near the Mattancherry synagogue, the Coast Guard premises and INS Dronacharya, an Indian Navy establishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khanna, a native of Amritsar in Punjab, has been living in Ontario, Canada. He was visiting Kochi when the alleged violation occurred.

The police registered a case against him under Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 22 (airspace restrictions/temporary red zone) and 49 (offences, classification and compounding) of the Drone Rules, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the preliminary investigation had revealed no indications of suspicious activity and that the tourist appeared to have operated the drone without realising that the locations were restricted areas.

"He was called to the police station as part of the case registration process and was released after questioning, as the offence is bailable," the police said. An officer added that a detailed investigation was underway.