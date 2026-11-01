A fresh controversy has erupted in the investigation into the Cheranalloor car crash, after the daughter of victim Jayabalakrishnan lodged a formal police complaint demanding a special inquiry into the additional judge whose 17-year-old son was allegedly driving the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

In her complaint, Bhadrakeerthi alleged that the judge spent nearly 20 minutes at the crash site shortly after the incident, actively tampering with evidence and attempting to derail the police investigation.

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Allegations of evidence destruction

The District Crime Branch team probing the crash is examining the magistrate's actions at the scene. Investigators are looking into serious allegations that an official judge emblem board mounted on the car was removed in his presence immediately following the accident.

Crime Branch officers have already questioned the additional judge twice and interviewed his minor son on two separate occasions. Investigators are sifting through the collected evidence to establish a clear sequence of events. Meanwhile, the court hearing a petition seeking the cancellation of the minor driver's bail has directed the investigating officer to submit the case diary, prompting the team to ensure all documentation is meticulously compiled.

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Digital evidence under scrutiny

In addition to physical evidence, the cyber forensics unit is analysing data retrieved from a laptop and mobile phones seized during a search at the judge's residence. Crime Branch officials indicated that further questioning of both the judge and his 17-year-old son will take place once the digital analysis is completed.