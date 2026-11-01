Cherupuzha: Complaints are mounting over the sluggish pace of construction for the new bus waiting shed being built by the panchayat at the Cherupuzha bus stand.

Initiated during the tenure of the previous panchayat council, the foundation stone for the project was laid on September 15 with an allocation of Rs.15 lakh for its initial phase. At the existing shelter, passenger seating is extremely limited, prompting commuters and transport crew to demand the immediate completion of the stalled project. At the same time, a feeding room built inside at significant expense remains neglected and non-functional,further amplifying calls for the new facility .

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Panchayat authorities have attributed the delay to an underground KSEB electrical cable running through the designated site, stating that steps are underway to immediately relocate the cable. Meanwhile, an electric pole that stood nearby has already been shifted.