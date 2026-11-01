Perumbilavu: Public discontent is mounting over the prolonged delay in opening a senior day-care centre at Vattamavu and an adjacent community hall under the Kadavallur Grama Panchayat, both developed at an expenditure of lakhs of rupees.

More than a year after its formal inauguration, the day-care centre (Pakalveedu) remains inaccessible to senior citizens. Similarly, the community hall - which temporarily housed the panchayat office - has not been reopened to the public, despite the administrative office relocating to a new building over a year ago.

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Constructed to provide support and care for elderly citizens who are alone during the day, the Vattamavu facility was inaugurated by MLA A C Moideen. An initial outlay of ₹10 lakh was used for construction, followed by a subsequent allocation of ₹20 lakh for infrastructure development. Authorities had announced during the inauguration that the centre would offer meals, rest areas, sanitation facilities, recreational activities, medical care, and vocational training. However, the facility has yet to commence operations.

The community hall had been repurposed as a temporary panchayat office pending the completion of the new administrative complex. Despite the move to the new premises a year ago, the hall remains closed to the public. In protest against the prolonged inaction, social activist Shaji Koyaliparambil staged a sit-in demonstration outside the panchayat office.

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Responding to the allegations, panchayat authorities stated that efforts to install essential amenities at the senior day-care centre are currently underway. They added that renovation work on the community hall is in its final stages and assured that both facilities will be opened to the public shortly.