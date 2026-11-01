Kollam: A 34-year-old vlogger and religious orator has been arrested by the police in Kollam district for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl repeatedly over the past year.

The accused, Muhammed Niyas Jouhari of Padiyittathil, Kochayath, was arrested following a complaint filed by the girl.

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According to the Karunagappally CI, the accused told her that her ailing grandmother could be cured through prayers. He then took her to various locations and sexually abused her.

Jouhari is a vlogger who frequently posts videos featuring religious discourses on social media. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.