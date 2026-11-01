Prayers to cure grandmother: Kollam vlogger held for sexual abuse of minor
Muhammed Niyas Jouhari, a religious vlogger, was arrested in Kollam for repeatedly sexually abusing a sixteen-year-old girl after falsely promising that prayers would cure her ailing grandmother. He has been remanded.
Muhammed Niyas Jouhari, a religious vlogger, was arrested in Kollam for repeatedly sexually abusing a sixteen-year-old girl after falsely promising that prayers would cure her ailing grandmother. He has been remanded.
Muhammed Niyas Jouhari, a religious vlogger, was arrested in Kollam for repeatedly sexually abusing a sixteen-year-old girl after falsely promising that prayers would cure her ailing grandmother. He has been remanded.
Kollam: A 34-year-old vlogger and religious orator has been arrested by the police in Kollam district for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl repeatedly over the past year.
The accused, Muhammed Niyas Jouhari of Padiyittathil, Kochayath, was arrested following a complaint filed by the girl.
According to the Karunagappally CI, the accused told her that her ailing grandmother could be cured through prayers. He then took her to various locations and sexually abused her.
Jouhari is a vlogger who frequently posts videos featuring religious discourses on social media. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.