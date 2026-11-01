A 10-year-old girl from Thiruvananthapuram has scripted her name into the Guinness World Records after demonstrating astonishing speed and memory skills. S Nakshatra correctly identified and recited the international dialling codes of 87 countries in just one minute, securing her place as a world record holder.

Breaking world records

During the official record attempt, images of various countries were displayed on a screen in rapid succession, and Nakshatra was tasked with instantly identifying each country's telephone code. She successfully stated 87 codes within the 60-second time limit, breaking the previous world record of 77 countries, which was held by a Malayali residing in the UK.

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Honour and recognition

At a formal ceremony, Senior IPS officer and ADGP P Vijayan officially presented Nakshatra with her Guinness World Record certificate. Before achieving this global milestone, she had already earned recognition at the Asian level for her remarkable cognitive abilities.

Nakshatra is a fifth-grade student at Greenvalley International School in Peyad, Thiruvananthapuram. She is the daughter of Sanoj and Vidya, who have supported her journey in honing her memory skills.