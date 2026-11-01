Moonniyur: Unchecked traffic violations and peak-hour school crowds have turned Alinchuvadu Angadi junction along the Chemmad-Thalappara road into a major commuter nightmare.

Traffic congestion at the junction, especially after school closing hours, has been posing a severe ordeal for commuters, local residents, and traders alike. The stretch experiences a heavy influx of vehicles as hundreds of vehicles, including buses, ply this route every day, alongside ambulances transporting patients from the Taluk Hospital to various medical facilities, including the Kozhikode Medical College.

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The area is home to a host of educational institutions, such as Moonniyur Higher Secondary School, Parakkadavu GMUP School, Nibrams High School, madrasas, and tuition centres. Traffic disruptions are most acute here during morning and evening hours as students cross the road during school closing hours, leading to prolonged traffic standstills.

Compounding the problem, buses operating on the Chemmad-Thalappara route frequently bypass the designated stop located 50 metres away from the market, opting instead to halt right on the roadway at the Kuthuparamba Road junction.

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Taking a serious note of the issue, Souhrudavedi, a local citizen collective, has demanded strict action against buses that bypass stops and create traffic obstacles, besides the deployment of police or home guards at Alinchuvadu Angadi during morning and evening hours. The collective has also submitted a formal complaint in this regard to the Tirurangadi Police Circle Inspector.

The petition was submitted under the leadership of chairman Ashraf Kallingalpara, alongside office-bearers V Abdurasaq and Kollancheri Muhammed Koya, and Parakkadavu GMUP School PTA president C M Shafi.