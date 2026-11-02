Chengannur: Ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season, nearly 60 percent of the renovation and maintenance work at Chengannur Railway Station has been completed. With barely two weeks left before the annual pilgrimage commences, authorities are racing against time to wrap up the project, though intermittent rains continue to play spoilsport. The ongoing overhaul is being carried out at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh.

Resurfacing of the station’s parking lot is complete, while tarring work in the forecourt is currently underway. Painting is also in progress, and repairs to plug roof leaks on the platforms have entered the final stretch.

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To facilitate the movement of heavy construction materials, a damaged perimeter wall near Platform 1 was brought down to clear a temporary access path. Meanwhile, the restrooms in the waiting halls are getting a complete facelift, with old fixtures and tiles being stripped out and replaced with modern amenities. Additional lights and ceiling fans are also being installed across the station premises to handle the impending surge of devotees.

Parallel to the station upgrades, the Public Works Department (Maintenance Wing) has stepped in to repair the major drainage line running past the station and the municipal office. Workers have removed the concrete slabs and desilted the drain; however, a section bordering the railway station remains choked. Officials confirmed that measures will soon be initiated to unclog this stretch as well.