Police arrested three youths from Kozhikode after allegedly seizing 2.95 grams of hashish oil from them during a routine patrol at Lakkidi, within the limits of the Vythiri police station.

According to a police communique, the arrested have been identified as Abdul Hadi Riyas (25) of Chalamkott Malayil House, Kakkoor; K K Nihal (25) of Arayanna House; and Goutham Dinesh (24) of Madhavam House. Nihal and Dinesh are natives of Nanmanda in Kozhikode district.

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The incident occurred when a police patrol team spotted the three youths standing near a vehicle at Lakkidi. On noticing the police team approaching, they allegedly attempted to flee in the vehicle. The police chased and intercepted the vehicle before taking the occupants into custody.

During a subsequent search, the police recovered 2.95 grams of hashish oil, allegedly stored in a small plastic bottle in Abdul Hadi Riyas' pocket.

The patrol and subsequent action were led by Vythiri Station House Officer K K Sobin.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, SHO Sobin said the three were later released on station bail as the quantity of the contraband seized was small.